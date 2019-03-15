Oakland Raiders

Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal today

FILE -- Fans watch from a general view at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It appears a lease deal between the Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum Authority board is set for a vote.

If all goes as planned, the silver and black will play at least one more season in the Bay Area.

The lease is for one year and is worth $7.5 million. The Raiders have an option for a second year, which would cost them $10.5 million.

It's a big change from December. That's when the Raiders had cut off negotiations with Coliseum officials after the City of Oakland filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the team over its upcoming move to Las Vegas.

