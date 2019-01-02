College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --There are now two superfans living atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose. Four fans began the journey last week. They have been competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff.
Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days. It all started on Dec. 27, 2018.
Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard on Almaden Blvd.
The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.
The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.
After a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Notre Dame is eliminated.
The Sooners fan has been ousted as well after Alabama beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.
Meet the fans:
Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson Tide
Jeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Nancy Volland - Clemson Tigers
Ruben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.
How to watch:
The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.
You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.
Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, on Monday, Jan. 7.
