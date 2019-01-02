COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

The most exciting time for college football is upon us: the College Football Playoff National Championship! The most die-hard fans entered a contest with ESPN to live ON a billboard until their team is the last one standing. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
There are now two superfans living atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose. Four fans began the journey last week. They have been competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff.

Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days. It all started on Dec. 27, 2018.

Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard on Almaden Blvd.

The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.

The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.

After a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Notre Dame is eliminated.

The Sooners fan has been ousted as well after Alabama beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

Meet the fans:

Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson Tide

EMBED More News Videos

Llyas Ross Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is a proud Crimson Tide fan and three-tour U.S. Army veteran.


Jeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

EMBED More News Videos

Jeanette Kim from New York City, New York, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Nancy Volland - Clemson Tigers

EMBED More News Videos

Nancy Volland from Mount Dora, Florida, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Ruben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.

EMBED More News Videos

Ruben Hunter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.


How to watch:

The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.

Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, on Monday, Jan. 7.

Go here for more stories and videos about college football.
