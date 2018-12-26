SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Four college football superfans are living together atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoffs.
Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days, starting on December Dec. 27, 2018.
Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard.
The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.
The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.
Meet the fans:
Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson Tide
Jeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Nancy Volland - Clemson Tigers
Ruben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.
How to watch:
The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.
You can stream the entire experience live here and on the Watch ESPN website and app.
Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, Monday, Jan. 7.