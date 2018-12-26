Meet the fans:

Llyas Ross Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is a proud Crimson Tide fan and three-tour U.S. Army veteran.

Jeanette Kim from New York City, New York, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.

Nancy Volland from Mount Dora, Florida, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.

Ruben Hunter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.

How to watch:

Four college football superfans are living together atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoffs.Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days, starting on December Dec. 27, 2018.Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard.The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson TideJeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting IrishNancy Volland - Clemson TigersRuben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.You can stream the entire experience live here and on the Watch ESPN website and app.Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, Monday, Jan. 7.