Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors' star center

On April 11, Cousins will hold his 3rd annual Boogie's Comedy Slam at the Paramount Theater in Oakland. The show is at 7:30 PM and tickets are on sale now. And for the first time it will be produced as a video special.
The comedy show will have a star-studded cast featuring Mike Epps, Red Grant, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, and Lewis Belt. Epps, of Next Friday fame, will be the host and the executive producer of the film.
Boogie spent some time chatting with ABC 7 Sports Director Larry Beil and Senior Producer Casey Pratt about his show and comedy inspirations in this snippet for an upcoming episode of the With Authority Podcast.
