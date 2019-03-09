Golden State Warriors

Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors' star center

EMBED <>More Videos

While many recognize him as the hulking, snarling NBA star they see on the court, behind the scenes - he loves a good laugh.

By Casey Pratt
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Demarcus, Boogie, Big Cuz, Santa Cuz, Boogie Smooth. The 4-time All-Star and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist goes by many monikers. While many recognize him as the hulking, snarling NBA star they see on the court, behind the scenes - he loves a good laugh.

On April 11, Cousins will hold his 3rd annual Boogie's Comedy Slam at the Paramount Theater in Oakland. The show is at 7:30 PM and tickets are on sale now. And for the first time it will be produced as a video special.



The comedy show will have a star-studded cast featuring Mike Epps, Red Grant, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, and Lewis Belt. Epps, of Next Friday fame, will be the host and the executive producer of the film.

Boogie spent some time chatting with ABC 7 Sports Director Larry Beil and Senior Producer Casey Pratt about his show and comedy inspirations in this snippet for an upcoming episode of the With Authority Podcast.

