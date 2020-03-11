Coronavirus impact: San Jose Sharks to play 3 games without fans in March

The announcement, made Wednesday, comes after the county banned public events larger than 1,000 people after a resident died from the virus.
The Sharks have announced they will play their 3 March games without fans. Same for the 2 SJ Barracuda home games scheduled.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 11, 2020
RELATED: Community expresses concern over ban on large gatherings in Santa Clara County
Here is the Sharks full statement on the situation.
"Sharks Sports & Entertainment is today announcing an update to events scheduled at SAP Center at San Jose through April 1, 2020. All three San Jose Sharks games (March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston and March 29 vs. Arizona) will be played as scheduled at SAP Center but will be closed to the general public. Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials. All three Sharks games will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports California and via audio feed on the Sharks+SAP Center app, 98.5 FM KFOX and the Sharks Radio Network. The same policy will apply for the San Jose Barracuda games scheduled for March 17 vs. Colorado and March 22 vs. Bakersfield. The ticketing department will work with ticket holders on appropriate credits or refunds for these affected games. Single-game buyers will receive a refund through their point of purchase. We will be communicating to ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon. The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center management greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time."
