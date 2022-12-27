Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 13-2 in home games. Golden State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hornets have gone 5-14 away from home. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 120-113 in overtime on Oct. 29, with P.J. Washington scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Plumlee is averaging 9.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 116.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Draymond Green: day to day (foot), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.