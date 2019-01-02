STEPHEN CURRY

Fans trying to get free tickets to Warriors star Stephen Curry's party at Fox Theater face disappointment in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans who traveled from afar for free tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland went from bliss to frustration outside the Warriors star's pop-up shop. Here's Warriors fan Kachi Okoronkwo's tearful reaction to the disappointment day. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fans who traveled from afar for free tickets to Stephen Curry's party at the Fox Theater on Friday went from bliss to frustration outside the Warriors star's pop-up shop at 472 9th Street in Oakland.

There was a catch - free tickets only come with a purchase and the store was closed on Wednesday.

At times, the line of disappointed people stretched nearly half a block.


"I would buy a pair of shoelaces," said one woman.

The underlying motivation comes from Under Armour, which plans to debut the new Curry 6 shoes on Friday.

"So it's not a celebration, it's a promotion?" asked one woman.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry follows through on promise of Under Armour Curry 6 shoes for 9-year-old Napa girl

Another said, "I thought we were celebrating Steph's 10 years in Oakland."

Under Armour says it will give away more tickets on Thursday, but would not make anyone available for public comment.


"So this event that I was really excited to go to is now unattainable for me and I'm just gonna find my own way to say goodbye," said Warriors fan Kachi Okoronkwo. Watch the video above for her full, tearful reaction.

Curry sent out an invitation to the party on Instagram. He said he wants to celebrate the city of Oakland as the Warriors play their last season there.



The Golden State star told people to stop by his pop-up storeto get a free ticket to the bash. He also said he'd be at the party and promised special performances all night.

Go here for more stories and videos related to Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen curryshoespartyinstagramsocial mediaeventsbay area eventsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors star Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland
STEPHEN CURRY
Warriors star Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland
Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
Stephen Curry gifts 9-year-old fan with Curry 6 shoes after letter
More stephen curry
SPORTS
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play announcer for 49ers
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Warriors star Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland
More Sports
Top Stories
Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo expresses gratitude after cycling accident
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Show More
Family of woman shot, killed by SJPD make plea for details
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Greg Papa to become radio play-by-play announcer for 49ers
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Access into Yosemite limited due to government shutdown
More News