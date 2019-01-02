OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Fans who traveled from afar for free tickets to Stephen Curry's party at the Fox Theater on Friday went from bliss to frustration outside the Warriors star's pop-up shop at 472 9th Street in Oakland.
There was a catch - free tickets only come with a purchase and the store was closed on Wednesday.
At times, the line of disappointed people stretched nearly half a block.
"I would buy a pair of shoelaces," said one woman.
The underlying motivation comes from Under Armour, which plans to debut the new Curry 6 shoes on Friday.
"So it's not a celebration, it's a promotion?" asked one woman.
Another said, "I thought we were celebrating Steph's 10 years in Oakland."
Under Armour says it will give away more tickets on Thursday, but would not make anyone available for public comment.
All of these people and many@more showed up at the #StephCurry pop-up store hoping for tickets to Friday’s party in Oakland. Not open. No tix. Not happy. @UnderArmour @abc7now pic.twitter.com/of4uag3K2S— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 2, 2019
"So this event that I was really excited to go to is now unattainable for me and I'm just gonna find my own way to say goodbye," said Warriors fan Kachi Okoronkwo. Watch the video above for her full, tearful reaction.
Curry sent out an invitation to the party on Instagram. He said he wants to celebrate the city of Oakland as the Warriors play their last season there.
The Golden State star told people to stop by his pop-up storeto get a free ticket to the bash. He also said he'd be at the party and promised special performances all night.
