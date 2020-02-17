stephen curry

Stephen Curry, Make-A-Wish host fun day for kids at Hooptopia in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors' Stephen Curry teamed up with Make-A-Wish to make several kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in San Francisco.

Sunday, Golden State tweeted videos from the outing at the Chase Center, showing Curry having a ball with his young fans.

The kids weren't just from the Bay Area. They were flown in from all across the country to meet their favorite player.

From shooting hoops and "flying" through the air to slam dunk a basketball, the kids got a glimpse of what it's like to be an NBA player and friend of their beloved number 30.



