Stephen Curry sporting shoes in solidarity with Asian community for Easter Sunday game

These aren't your typical Curry 8s. The shoes are in solidarity with the Asian community amid an uptick in violence and hate crimes.
Specifically, according to a report by ESPN's Undefeated, these hand-painted shoes pay tribute to those killed in Atlanta-area shootings in March.
They depict Bruce Lee, who is not just a martial arts icon, but champion for civil rights. On the shoes reads a Bruce Lee quote, "Under the heavens, there is but one family."
Steph’s shoes tonight are a statement of solidarity with the Asian community.#StopAsianHate— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 4, 2021
The shoes will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to the families of the Atlanta shooting victims, the Undefeated reported.
ABC7 News sports reporter Chris Alvarez asked coach Steve Kerr about Curry's statement.
"He understands the power that he holds, whether its to raise money or to raise awareness," Kerr said. "He's just an incredibly thoughtful, self-aware athlete."
