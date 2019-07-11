'I can't believe I have an ESPY,' Daniel Cormier becomes inaugural winner of 'Best MMA Fighter'

LOS ANGELES -- He's the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, the wrestling coach at Gilroy High School, and now he's an ESPY winner.Daniel Cormier became the inaugural winner of the Best MMA Fighter Award at the 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. In previous years, boxing and mixed martial arts split a Best Fighter award category. The winner is decided by fan vote.Cormier, who won all three of his championship fights this year, trains out of San Jose at American Kickboxing Academy.The 40-year-old UFC Champion is set to step back into the octagon to defend his title on August 17 at UFC 241.