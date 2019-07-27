u.s. & world

David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation

BOSTON -- More than a month after he was shot in the back, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released from the hospital.

ESPN first reported on Saturday morning that Ortiz was released from the hospital on Friday.

"At home, he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries," a source close to the family told the network.



"We understand that David has been released from MGH. There will be an update on his condition early next week," the Red Sox said in a statement to ABC News.

Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The 43-year-old has undergone three surgeries since the shooting. His most recent procedure was two weeks ago.

Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club. A suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting, according to investigators.

Police have said they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmassachusettscrimemlbgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
U.S. & WORLD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News