Davis hits 29th home run, A's beat Blue Jays 6-2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Khris Davis homered among his three hits, Matt Olson had two RBI and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Mark Canha doubled twice and stole home and Marcus Semien added two hits.

Bob Melvin celebrated his 600th win as manager of the A's -- tied for third-most in franchise history behind Connie Mack (3,582) and Tony LaRussa (798).

Oakland moved within one game of Seattle for the second wild card. The A's are 29-10 since June 16, the best record in baseball.

Despite being in the thick of a playoff race, Oakland stayed quiet as the trade deadline passed. There were reports early in the day linking the A's to a trade with Detroit but nothing materialized.

Justin Smoak homered for Toronto. The Blue Jays have lost six of eight.

Trevor Cahill (3-2) overcame an uneven night and allowed two runs in six innings. The right-hander has won consecutive starts for the first time since May 2017.
Yusmeiro Petit, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen retired three batters apiece to complete the six-hitter.

Olson's two-run single off Sam Gaviglio (2-4) in the first put the A's up 2-1.

After Davis hit his 29th homer leading off the third, Canha and Semien pulled off a double steal with Canha sliding into home to beat the throw from second baseman Devon Travis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain and bruised knee. Gurriel has a franchise record 11 consecutive multi-hit games. Reports estimate the rookie could miss 2-6 weeks but manager John Gibbons declined to give a timetable. "Those ankles can be a little bit tricky," Gibbons said. "Best to let him heal up and get back to his normal self." . Giles isn't expected to join the team until Thursday in Seattle.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, making him the fourth Oakland pitcher to have the reconstructive surgery this year. Gossett was 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts this season. ... RHP Andrew Triggs (right arm nerve irritation) has begun a throwing program.

UP NEXT

A's LHP Sean Manaea (9-7, 3.46 ERA) faces the Blue Jays for the second time this season in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Manaea took a no-decision after allowing four runs in five innings against Toronto on May 19. RHP Marcus Stroman (4-7, 5.20), who has won three of his last four starts, pitches for the Blue Jays.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

