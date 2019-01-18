GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins set to make Warriors debut against Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
DeMarcus Cousins will suit up as a Golden State Warrior for the first time tonight, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The four-time All Star hasn't played in almost a year after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

RELATED: Ahead of debut, DeMarcus Cousins says no team more hated than Golden State

Tonight he adds more star power to the starting lineup for the defending NBA champs, who are on a six-game win streak by the way.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in the off-season worth $5.3 million.

