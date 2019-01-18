LOS ANGELES (KGO) --DeMarcus Cousins will suit up as a Golden State Warrior for the first time tonight, against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The four-time All Star hasn't played in almost a year after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.
Tonight he adds more star power to the starting lineup for the defending NBA champs, who are on a six-game win streak by the way.
The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.
Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in the off-season worth $5.3 million.
