DeMarcus Cousins will suit up as a Golden State Warrior for the first time tonight, against the Los Angeles Clippers.The four-time All Star hasn't played in almost a year after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.Tonight he adds more star power to the starting lineup for the defending NBA champs, who are on a six-game win streak by the way.The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in the off-season worth $5.3 million.