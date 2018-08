Hard-sided containers of any size including coolers and thermoses



Glass containers or cans



Lawn furniture or folding chairs



Alcoholic beverages



Illegal drugs



Weapons of any kind



Any size pole, stick, broom, or other items that can be used as weapons



Sharp items of any kind



Large umbrellas or pop-up tents



Laser pointers



Scooters and bicycles



Fireworks

DUBS HYPE HERE

Dub Nation descended on Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 for the Golden State Warriors victory parade. If you weren't able to make it in person, ABC7 had you covered! We brought it to you live online and on TV.Here were the do's and don'ts of the Dub Nation Celebration.You can bring signs and banners of support as long as they don't obstruct sightlines at the parade. They can't exceed dimensions of 18" by 18". Please refrain from using obscene language on your signs as well.It might be a hot one out there in The Town, so be prepared. Bring sunscreen, hats, water and anything else that will keep you hydrated and happy throughout the parade.Have a great time at the parade, Bay Area, and stay safe!