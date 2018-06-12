GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

Do's and Don'ts: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade in Oakland! If you can't make it in person, we have you covered -- ABC7 is bringing you live coverage online and on TV!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dub Nation descended on Oakland on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 for the Golden State Warriors victory parade. If you weren't able to make it in person, ABC7 had you covered! We brought it to you live online and on TV.

VIDEO: Watch highlights from the Warriors 2018 victory parade

Here were the do's and don'ts of the Dub Nation Celebration.

SIGNS AND BANNERS

You can bring signs and banners of support as long as they don't obstruct sightlines at the parade. They can't exceed dimensions of 18" by 18". Please refrain from using obscene language on your signs as well.

WHAT TO BRING

It might be a hot one out there in The Town, so be prepared. Bring sunscreen, hats, water and anything else that will keep you hydrated and happy throughout the parade.

WHAT YOU CAN'T BRING

  • Hard-sided containers of any size including coolers and thermoses

  • Glass containers or cans

  • Lawn furniture or folding chairs

  • Alcoholic beverages

  • Illegal drugs

  • Weapons of any kind

  • Any size pole, stick, broom, or other items that can be used as weapons

  • Sharp items of any kind

  • Large umbrellas or pop-up tents

  • Laser pointers

  • Scooters and bicycles

  • Fireworks

Have a great time at the parade, Bay Area, and stay safe!

DUBS HYPE HERE
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsparadeNBAbasketballGolden State Warriors 2018 ParadeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
PHOTOS: 2018 Warriors victory parade in Oakland
Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE
PHOTOS: Best signs from Warriors championship parade
PHOTOS: Kids celebrate at Warriors championship parade
PHOTOS: Warriors pop champagne, take selfies with fans during parade
VIDEO: Who had more fun at the Warriors parade: Players or fans?
VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
More Golden State Warriors 2018 Parade
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News