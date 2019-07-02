Golden State Warriors

Dub nation reveals how they feel about Andre Iguodala leaving the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors announced number 35 will be retired. Kevin Durant will be gone, but will always be remembered.

But perhaps, not as much as Andre Iguodala, number 9, who is said to be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I'm mad that he is leaving, I'm sad that he's leaving. I wished he could have stayed," said one fan.

The for-sale sign has yet to go up. But those in this Lafayette neighborhood who go past Iguodala's home are still hoping it is not true.

But basketball is just like any other business. With Kevin Durant leaving, trading 35 year-old Iguodala meant the Warriors could now add a younger and promising D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets.

"Those that are left have the quality that they can re-establish that power that they have now," Tim Gagin from Lafayette said.

Iguodala spent six seasons with the team, helped the Warriors claim three championships, and in 2015 was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

He was the team's most enthusiastic cheerleader, the one that other players listened to in moments of doubt.

He had a sense of humor he shared with anyone who cared to listen.

People in Oakland added their own accolades.

Others say he is the unsung hero who loved his fans as much as they loved him.

"We're got a great team great guys, we all really appreciated your support," Iguodala said after winning an NBA finals championship.
