'This is emotional for us:' Dub Nation says goodbye to Oracle Arena

#BITTERSWEET day for #Dubs fans, it’s the last regular season game at @OracleArena aka ROARacle. @ChaseCenter next season. #DubNation will get a free T-shirt which says, “Finale at Oracle.” ☺️🏀 #WarriorsGround https://t.co/Ddgp14ZxQS pic.twitter.com/seEQF97VvD