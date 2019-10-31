Dub Nation waiting for Warriors star Stephen Curry's test results after he broke his hand

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Prayers up to my brother STEPH get well soon Broski🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dub Nation is anxiously waiting to find out how long Stephen Curry will be out after he broke his left hand on a hard fall.ESPN reports Curry will have an MRI and CT scan on Thursday.After looking at the results, the team will then determine whether he needs surgery and what his recovery timetable will be.ESPN also reports Curry has a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone in the hand below the index finger.Curry went down in the third quarter and left the game.Players from around the league are tweeting their support, including Clippers guard Patrick Beverly, who wrote: "Prayers up to my brother Steph, get well soon Broski."