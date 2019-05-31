Dubs on Digital - Warriors pregame show

Watch our ABC7 News pregame show, Dubs on Digital.
RELATED: 2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
ABC7 News community journalist Dustin Dorsey and digital journalist Julianne Herrera have a breakdown on all the Warriors hype.
You can watch the NBA Finals only on ABC7.
LIST: Why the rest of the country hates the Golden State Warriors
Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIST: Why the rest of the country hates the Golden State Warriors
- Cousins to be active for Warriors in Game 1
- Golden State Warriors fans geared up for NBA Finals watch party at Oracle Arena
- Green: My role 'completely changes' without KD
- Bettors overwhelmingly back Warriors in Game 1
- Warriors vs. Raptors: What you need to know about Toronto and its fans
- NBA Finals' top 30 Warriors and Raptors: Where are KD and Boogie?
- Report: Kevin Durant fly with Golden State Warriors to Toronto for Game 1 of NBA Finals
- NBA Finals: Trash talking a Torontonian
- 5-on-5: What we're most excited about in this NBA Finals
- Warriors to face former players Patrick McCaw and Jeremy Lin in the NBA Finals
- Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates with his son after sweeping the Trail Blazers
- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr makes history with Western Conference Championship
- KD disputes idea Warriors are better without him
- What we know and don't know about this Warriors-Raptors Finals
- Warriors senior dance team says time bittersweet as end nears for basketball at Oracle
- KD unlikely for Game 1; Cousins 'up in the air'
- Inside the relationship that unleashed Steph Curry's greatness
- Thompson shocked when told of All-NBA snub
- Warriors heavy favorites over Raptors for Finals
- Golden State Warriors return to Bay Area as Western Conference champs
- Peak Stephen Curry was unleashed in the Western Conference finals
- Draymond: Warriors still need KD back for Finals
- Golden State faces 10-day wait for Finals opener
- Warriors' Iguodala (calf strain) sits out Game 4
- Kerr: Green 'a wrecking ball' in comeback win
- 'I was trying to get in his head': The Curry sibling rivalry briefly took over Game 2