DUBS ON 7: Warriors single-game tickets for Western Conference Finals on sale now

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Single-game Warriors tickets for the Western Conference Finals are now on sale.Fans can buy tickets for the team's first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively at warriors.com The first presale event started at 9 a.m. for the team's season ticket holders.At 9:30 a.m., two additional presale events began for members of the Warriors' Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.Now that it's apst 12 p.m., ticket sales are open to the general public.