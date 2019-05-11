Golden State Warriors

DUBS ON 7: Warriors single-game tickets for Western Conference Finals on sale now

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Single-game Warriors tickets for the Western Conference Finals are now on sale.

Fans can buy tickets for the team's first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively at warriors.com.

RELATED: 2019 Western Conference Finals Schedule

The first presale event started at 9 a.m. for the team's season ticket holders.

At 9:30 a.m., two additional presale events began for members of the Warriors' Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.

Now that it's apst 12 p.m., ticket sales are open to the general public.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbay areanba playoffsticketsnbagolden state warriorsbasketballwarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News