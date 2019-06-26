Warriors' Kevin Durant declines player option; becomes unrestricted free agent

WITH AUTHORITY: KD's choosing free agency, is this the end?
Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York and are evaluating free agency options, according to ESPN.
The process has remained private, ESPN reports.
#warriors are expected to go all-in & offer Durant 5 yr/221 million. Question is will then-35 year old KD be worth 57 mil in year 5?— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) June 26, 2019
This is not a surprise. KD puts himself on position to maximize revenue in his next deal. Speaks to his talent level that even despite a serious injury, multiple teams will throw max dollars at Durant https://t.co/RvcAQQxqqU— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) June 26, 2019
Also: this doesn’t mean he isn’t returning to the Warriors. In fact, the Warriors can offer him more years and dollars than any other team due to the rules. But the KD sweepstakes are officially ON.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 26, 2019
This makes sense. His absolute worst case scenario would have been taking that 1-year option and spending the year on rehab. He’ll get a much bigger contract. https://t.co/vLELv0Xv0g— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 26, 2019