Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Kevin Durant declines player option; becomes unrestricted free agent

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN.

WITH AUTHORITY: KD's choosing free agency, is this the end?

Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York and are evaluating free agency options, according to ESPN.

The process has remained private, ESPN reports.

