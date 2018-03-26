SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special adviser to Larry Baer. He will also be reporting to Giants Executive Vice Presidents Brian Sabean and performing duties on both the baseball and business sides for the team.
The announcement took place at the 2018 Play Ball luncheon, a benefit for the Giants Community Fund.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dusty back to the organization," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said. "In addition to being one of the most beloved Giants alumni, Dusty brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to this position and I know his contributions will be felt far and wide throughout our organization."
Baker's coaching career began in 1988 when he became first base coach for the Giants. He managed the Giants from 1993-2002, bringing them to the brink of a World Series title in 2002.
He managed the Washington Nationals the past two seasons, before his contract was not renewed.
Baker also managed the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. He is a three-time National League Manager of the Year and is the 14th-winningest manager in Major League history.
