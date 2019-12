East Bay Raider fans devastated as Coliseum finale fizzles in loss to Jaguars

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- It was standing room only at Ricky's sports bar in San Leandro for the Oakland Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.The game was set up to be a fairy tale finale as this was likely the last time the Raiders will play at the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders lost 20-16 in the last minute after leading the whole game."I'm a little upset, we had the game, and we let it slip away. But I am a fan. I have been a fan my whole life. We can't win them all, but this is hard because this is the last game in Oakland!" says Jimmy Perez. He and his wife drove up from Fresno to watch the game.Raider Nation packed Ricky's, which has been a hub for Raiders fans for decades. But when the game ended, much of the Silver and Black was left shocked and heartbroken."I thought it was pretty exciting, a nail-bitter down to the end. I am just sorry to see that our team could not get that one last home game win before they left," says Deshon Wysinger, who lives in Brentwood."This is typical, for us. But we are still Raiders fans. But we would have loved a better ending," says another fan from Santa Cruz.Reyna from Hayward says the Raiders loss was big, but not as big as the Black Hole the team is leaving in Oakland."We lost the game, we lost the team. I don't know," she says. "(I guess) we will see them in Vegas."