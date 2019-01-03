<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5011931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It says a lot about Oakland's love for Stephen Curry that a line of fans two blocks long got up well past their bedtimes to wait outside the Golden State Warriors star's store at 472 9th Street in Oakland on Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)