EMERGENCY: Kevin Durant injured | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The immediate aftermath of Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals led to raw emotion, speculation, and even ridiculous celebration.In this emergency podcast, we cut through the ridiculous hot takes and drama in the aftermath of a moment that could send shockwaves through the entire NBA.We do a deep dive into the ramifications of the KD injury. How it will affect the 2-time NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors, and the league. No nonsense. No uninformed opinions. No disrespect.