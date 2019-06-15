With Authority Podcast

EMERGENCY: Kevin Durant injured | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The immediate aftermath of Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals led to raw emotion, speculation, and even ridiculous celebration.

In this emergency podcast, we cut through the ridiculous hot takes and drama in the aftermath of a moment that could send shockwaves through the entire NBA.

We do a deep dive into the ramifications of the KD injury. How it will affect the 2-time NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors, and the league. No nonsense. No uninformed opinions. No disrespect.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 12 - Recorded June 11, 2019

