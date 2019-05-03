Endgame of Thrones | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Don't worry. No spoilers will be found here. But we will talk about how fragile a dynasty can truly be. Is this the last ride for the Warriors? Or will it be statue building time at Chase Center? We'll discuss how every last digit can determine if the Dubs will make it back to the promised land.Plus - Casey is completely convinced this is the San Jose Sharks year. Larry? Maybe not so much.A mystery envelope catches the guys completely off guard. Plus - Casey tells a story about fully nerding out on his birthday while watching both The Battle Of Winterfell and Avengers: Endgame in one 5-hour span. And Larry explains why eating rice is the new diet craze.