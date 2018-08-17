SPORTS
espn

Ervin's leadoff home run in 11th lifts Reds over Giants 2-1

CINCINNATI -- Phillip Ervin led off the 11th inning with a home run over the center field fence, lifting the Cincinnati Reds over the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night.

Ervin's third homer of the season and first career walkoff drive came on a 1-1 pitch from Ray Black (2-2).
David Hernandez (5-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th inning as the Reds ended a four-game losing streak.

Scooter Gennett had three hits for the Reds. Andrew McCutchen had three of San Francisco's eight hits.

Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts. He retired 11 consecutive batters from the fifth into the eighth.

Casey Kelly, making his 10th major league start and first since May 22, 2016, for Atlanta, pitched around giving up nine hits and a walk to allow just one run in 4 1/3 innings. He was pitching in the rotation slot that opened up when Dereck Rodriguez went on the disabled list Thursday.

Kelly, who has been injured, had a fan in the Reds dugout -- his dad, Pat, is Cincinnati's bench coach.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the second when Tucker Barnhart doubled and Curt Casali singled. The Giants tied the game in the third on Steven Duggar's leadoff double, Kelly's sacrifice and McCutchen's single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija threw 50 pitches to batters while getting up and down three times before the game. He'll be evaluated on Saturday and could go on a rehab assignment Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Samardzija has been on the disabled list since July 15 with right shoulder inflammation.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto went on the 10-day disabled list with a right lower leg contusion, the result of being hit by Ryan Madson's pitch in Washington on Aug. 4.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (4-4) is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA in six games at Great American Ball Park.

Reds: RHP Matt Harvey (5-7) went seven innings in his last start for the first time since April 21, 2017, for the Mets.

Related Video
Reds walk off on Ervin's homer
Reds walk off on Ervin's homer
Phillip Ervin hits a home run to center field as the Reds walk off against the Giants in the 11th inning.
Related Topics:
sportsespncincinnati redsmlbsan francisco giants
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite
49ers RB Jerick McKinnon to miss rest of preseason with calf strain
A's prepare to challenge Astros for AL West lead
More Sports
Top Stories
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Nancy Pelosi eyes speakership despite the critics
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
Show More
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to forecast wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Tips on getting a password manager
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
More News