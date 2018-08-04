Escobar helping Diamondbacks in series against Giants

PHOENIX -- When third baseman Jake Lamb left Arizona's game against the Chicago Cubs with another shoulder injury July 26, the Diamondbacks immediately found his replacement.
Less than 24 hours later, Arizona obtained Eduardo Escobar from Minnesota, a deal that already appears to be a good fit.
The switch-hitter Escobar has four RBI and is hitting .350 in his first five games with Arizona, and he will be the regular at third for the rest of the season after Lamb opted for season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday.
"Once again, our front office aced it for me," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "(Escobar) has shown us he is ready to go and help lead us where we are trying to get to. He's a quality player, a quality teammate. He's engaged. It was a tremendous pickup."
Escobar had two hits and an RBI when the Diamondbacks beat San Francisco 6-3 on Friday to even the four-game weekend series at one game apiece. He has hit safely in four of the five games since coming to the National League.
Arizona right-hander Clay Buchholz (4-1, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled to face Giants left-hander Andrew Suarez (4-6, 4-11) in Saturday's game.
Escobar was leading the major leagues with 37 doubles when he joined the Diamondbacks on June 28, and with one more in Arizona he continues to lead the majors, with three more than Houston's Alex Bregman.
"He's been a really good hitter for the last two years," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said.
"We were looking for a way to add to the middle of our lineup knowing that Lamb was going to be down for a little bit. We had been exploring different types of deals, what we could do to add to the club, maybe someone who could move around a little bit. He can do those things, too. We were talking to them (Twins), and the injury happened and sort of sped our time frame up a little bit."
The Diamondbacks optioned Chris Owings to Triple-A Reno on Friday, leaving Daniel Descalso as the only other member of the active roster to have played third base this season. Deven Marrero is on the disabled list with a strained oblique muscle.
Lovullo has been attracted to both sides of Escobar's game.
"His bat-to-ball skills -- it seems like no matter what pitch you throw him, he is putting the barrel on the ball," Lovullo said. "That's great hand-eye coordination and great balance.
"Defensively, he plays a very comfortable deep third base position and just has great hands. We like the actions of coming in on some balls that he's had to throw off balance and charge, and I've also liked the way he's squared up his feet and getting lined up to throw to first base. He's a very, very complete defender."
Buchholz has won his last three starts, allowing four runs over 17 1/3 innings in that span. He allowed six hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his most recent start on Sunday in a 5-4 win over the Padres.
Buchholz is 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two career starts against the Giants, and he allowed seven hits and two runs against San Francisco on June 6 this season. He did not get a decision in that game won by the Giants 5-4.
Suarez won his last start against Milwaukee on Sunday, allowing four runs and eight hits in six innings in a game the Giants won 8-5.
He has faced Arizona twice this season, going 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in those two starts. His most recent start against the Diamondbacks came on June 29, when he picked up a win by allowing one run and seven hits over six innings in his team's 2-1 victory.
