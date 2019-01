Llyas Ross Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.He's is a proud Crimson Tide fan and three-tour U.S. Army veteran.While deployed in Iraq, Llyas would often wake in the middle of the night to don Alabama gear and cheer on his team back home.His favorite moment was the recent 4th quarter comeback to win the 2018 SEC Championship game over Georgia.