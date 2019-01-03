COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN host gives us insight into College Football Playoff Foundation

Big crowds will descend on the South Bay Friday for the start of all things related to the College Football Playoff National Championship. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Big crowds will descend on the South Bay Friday for the start of all things related to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Playoff Fan Central experience at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center is the hub this weekend.

Fans are focusing on Alabama and Clemson but people may not be aware of the philanthropic arm of the College Football Playoff, CFP Foundation, supporting Butte County educators impacted by the fires

Fans can make an easy one-time donation of $10 by texting the word TEACHER to the number 20222

Rachel Lindsay, the host of ESPN's Football Frenzy and College Football Playoff Foundation Ambassador, stopped by the ABC7 News studios to gives us a little insight into the good work the foundation does.
