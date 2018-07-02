SPORTS

ESPN sources: Javale McGee reaches deal with LA Lakers

ESPN sources report that free agent JaVale McGee has reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
ESPN sources report that Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee has reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This comes after LeBron James' agent announced earlier Sunday that he would be joining the Lakers.

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors stars, other sports celebs play softball to help Javale McGee's Juglife charity

McGee and the Lakers reached agreement on a one-year deal worth the minimum, league sources told ESPN. McGee has played the past two years for the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are heard to be offering only one-year deals to maximize their cap space for the summer of 2019.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter
JaVale McGee gave everyone a ton of fun moments at the parade, but this one pretty much takes the cake. He looked like a reporter out on the parade route when he took Dion Lim's microphone and rocked a live hit. You go, JaVale!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
