ESPN sources: Javale McGee reaches deal with LA Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --ESPN sources report that Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee has reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
This comes after LeBron James' agent announced earlier Sunday that he would be joining the Lakers.
The Lakers are heard to be offering only one-year deals to maximize their cap space for the summer of 2019.
