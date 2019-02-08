SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Everything is bad: Hunter Pence is no longer a Giant

Hunter Pence is no longer a Giant, so we reflect on what he did off the field. (KGO-TV)

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thank you, Hunter.

Former Giants outfielder is heading to the Texas Rangers. He's leaving behind a legacy that kept us entertained for seven years. His antics off the field, his unorthodox style on the field, and his never-ending enthusiasm are things we will always remember.

Reggie featured Hunter in the segment: "Everything Is Bad" because Giants fans are collectively crying and saying goodbye. We put together a tribute, complete with sappy music, to toast a player who helped bring two World Championships to San Francisco.

RELATED: Hunter Pence In Studio Talking About His Future And His Fundraiser

Pence signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Thursday.

Catch more sports from Reggie along with local news and local hot topics on ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays at 11 a.m.!
