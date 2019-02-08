Thank you, Hunter.Former Giants outfielder is heading to the Texas Rangers. He's leaving behind a legacy that kept us entertained for seven years. His antics off the field, his unorthodox style on the field, and his never-ending enthusiasm are things we will always remember.Reggie featured Hunter in the segment: "Everything Is Bad" because Giants fans are collectively crying and saying goodbye. We put together a tribute, complete with sappy music, to toast a player who helped bring two World Championships to San Francisco.Pence signed a minor league deal with the Rangers on Thursday.