NBA

Ex-Los Angeles Clipper player Glen Davis avoids jail time in marijuana bust

Former NBA player Glen Davis arrested on drug charges (KTRK)

ABERDEEN, Md. --
Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis has agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time on drug charges.

News outlets report the forward had faced up to five years in jail. He was arrested at a Maryland hotel with 126 grams (4 ounces) of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 last February, and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis' attorney Brandon Mead says prosecutors will dismiss the charges after the 33-year-old pays the fine. Mead says nothing indicates Davis was selling drugs.

Davis was a star player at Louisiana State University who also played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. His NBA career ended in 2015.

Davis was also charged with felony assault in an April altercation outside a West Hollywood, California, club.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAbasketballmarijuanau.s. & worldarrestcrimeMaryland
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NBA
Obama spends Presidents Day at Ayesha Curry's SF restaurant
Golden State Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete
Andre Iguodala voted VP of National Basketball Players Association
Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement
More NBA
SPORTS
How the NFL's worst quarterbacks can improve in 2019
Five offseason moves to improve every AFC West team
The pros and cons of suitors for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado
McAvoy's OT goal sends Bruins to 6th straight win
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland teachers, parents gearing up for strike
Woman killed, 6 others displaced, in San Mateo house fire
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
VTA asking for public input on proposed cuts to bus routes
Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend attending Oakland Obama Foundation event
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Police officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Show More
Obama spends Presidents Day at Ayesha Curry's SF restaurant
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Retirement home residents share stories of wedding gowns on display
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
More News