OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --How far would you go to pursue your dream? A Warriors fan is taking a very unusual approach to realize his dream of playing in the NBA.
For the past 31 days, Dari Arrington has been standing outside the Warriors practice facility with a big dream - to become a Warrior.
"I am very serious about being an NBA player. I think I have what it takes," said Arrington while he stood outside the Oakland Marriott Convention Center. "I wanted to lay it all on the line. This was going to be one of the final shots of me getting that final dream of mine."
Laying it all on the line means Arrington quit his two jobs, left Chicago and came to Oakland. He's been holding up a sign that reads, "Not homeless. Need no money. Just a chance at my dream."
"My goal was to be a Warrior. I figured that I really wanted to take it up a notch. And I wanted to take a crazy, unorthodox approach to pursue my dream," said Arrington.
Arrington was not a blue chip college prospect. He played college ball at Elgin University. He tried out with four different NBA G-League teams, and played semi-pro ball in Australia. He almost gave up on his NBA dream, but then he remembered Joe Anderson.
Three years ago, Anderson stood outside the Houston Texans stadium with a sign stating "Not homeless, but starving for success." Anderson was later signed to the New York Jets practice squad.
Arrington's stunt has gotten the attention of some Warriors. Shaun Livingston gave him two tickets to a game and offered some words of advice.
"Continue to follow your dreams, but follow it with some actions. And the action behind that was trying out for the G-League," said Livingston.
Arrington hopes to get an invite to try out for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League. Making the jump to the NBA is not unheard of. Current Warrior Alfonso McKinnie played in the G-League last year.
Whatever the result. Arrington hopes to inspire others. He posts inspirational messages on social media with #BeTheWhy.
"Be The Why means to me not being afraid to pursue the craziest dream. And asking yourself, is crazy enough," said Arrington.
If he can't be an NBA player, Arrington said he would love to work for the Warriors in another capacity, from player development to working in the team's video department.
