Fans at Game 4 hoping this isn't the last time at Oracle for Warriors

By Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fans filled in on the plaza ready to show their team spirit for the game.

There was something special for fans Friday night-- a piece of the court to sign. The team is hoping they'll get around 20,000 signatures to commemorate the Warriors time here at Oracle.

It will go on the wall in the Chase Center.

Fans made it clear they did not want Friday night to be the last game at Oracle. People poured over the racks inside the team store-- just in case. Jerseys and hats flew off the shelves.

ABC7's Jobina Fortson was at Oracle Arena getting fans reactions to Game 4 and asking about the best memories they've had at the stadium.

