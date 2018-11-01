Fans continue to mourn passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Condolences continue to pour in for Giants legend Willie McCovey. He died yesterday at age 80.
Fans left flowers and mementos at McCovey's statue alongside AT&T Park, and the cove that now bears his name.
They're remembering McCovey not only for his hall of fame career but his class and graciousness off the field, as well. That's how former Giants outfielder and Vallejo Native Mike Felder remembers the man known as Stretch.
Felder won the Willie Mac Award in 1992, which honors the most inspirational Giant.
"To walk out there and see my name planted in the ground, Mike Felder 1992, forever attached to big mac, we linked together forever."
If you'd like to share your condolences, you can send letters to:
McCovey Family
C/O San Francisco Giants
Att. Forever 44
24 Willie Mays Plaza
San Francisco, California 94107
Or send an email to forever44@sfgiants.com.
