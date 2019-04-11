San Jose Sharks

Fans converge on 'Shark Tank' ahead of San Jose Sharks first playoff game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fans converged on the Shark Tank in San Jose for Wednesday night's first Western Conference playoff game.

The Sharks took on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in front of a sell-out crowd.

We spoke to fans before the game as the revelry commenced.

