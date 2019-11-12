'We're supposed to be 9-0' Fans react to nail-biting Monday Night Football game between 49ers and Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers took home their first loss of the season on Monday night. The nail-biting, Monday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium brought arguably the toughest test of the season.The San Francisco 49ers went head-to-head with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks won, 27 to 24 in overtime.The Niners started the night undefeated with a record of 8-0, with the Seahawks at 7-2.Before the game, ABC7 News asked fans when they last felt confident in the Niners.Fan, Steven Kotik said, "The last game.""I want to say 2013," Adeel Babar told ABC7 News.Early on, confidence among both teams led to some high expectations."We're going to beat them by 12," one 49er fan predicted.A Seahawks fan told ABC7 News, "Seahawks are going to win by 3."Another, "24 to 21, Niners."Thirteen-year-old Hudson Stipp proudly wore a Seahawks jersey while explaining his excitement."It's nothing like that we've ever seen before," Hudson said. "It's always been like, the 49ers have always been really good and the Seahawks haven't. But now, they're both really good and it's going to be a big game."In the end, the Niners' perfect record was no more.Fans shared their reactions, immediately after the game.One man told ABC7 News, "Our hearts are all broken. You know, we're supposed to be 9-0."Another threw his arms up and said, "I don't know what to say, my money's in the air."One Seahawks fan stopped to tell ABC7 News, "Both teams played really well, and I think it just came down to who wanted to win. And the team that wanted to win, won."At a time when other professional sports teams across the Bay Area are either picking up losses, or packing up to leave, Niners fans say there is no better time than now to be faithful."I don't know if you can sway an Oakland Raiders fan to be a Niners fan, but that's okay," Kotik told ABC7 News."I think we're going to be great for years to come," Babar added. "We're going to be winners for a long time."49er fan, Alexis Sosa said, "Get your tickets now! All the Raider fans, it's time to be San Francisco 49ers!"The next game is Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.