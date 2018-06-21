SPORTS

Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad was there in the nick of time to save his son!

A dad was there in the nick of time to rescue his son from a fiery crash during a car race in South Boston, Virginia, over Father's Day weekend.

Mike Jones found himself competing for the lead at South Boston Speedway on June 16. Jones was battling with Matt Bowling when their cars made contact, sending both racers spinning into the infield wall, according to WSET.

After crashing into the wall, Jones' car ignited on the track. His father, Dean, who also works as his crew chief, immediately ran onto the track to pull Mike out of the burning car.

They walked away from the crash and Dean was able to press the fire suppression system to help extinguish the blaze.

According to ESPN, Dean was placed on probation by NASCAR for violating the policy that anyone, aside from safety personnel, is allowed to step on the racing surface during an event. He was not fined or suspended for the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrace carcar crashfirerescuefamily
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News