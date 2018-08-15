SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers' Jimmie Ward gets in fight with Texans DeAndre Hopkins during joint practice

EMBED </>More Videos

DeAndre Hopkins fights 49ers' Ward

HOUSTON, Texas --
The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans' joint practice got intense when a fight broke out between two players.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 49ers safety Jimmie Ward got into it at one point Wednesday morning when Hopkins attempted to catch a short pass from Deshaun Watson.

In the video, you can see that Hopkins' helmet was knocked off his head before he caught the ball. Ward then tapped Hopkins on the chest and Hopkins pushed him.

The two players started throwing punches as both teams surrounded them to stop the fight.

Hopkins and Ward took each other to the ground before they were eventually separated.

Hopkins and Ward were booted from practice after the incident.

The Texans host the San Francisco 49ers in their second pre-season game on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT.

Click here for more stories on the 49ers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersHouston TexansnflfootballfightSan FranciscoTexasHoustonSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Jalen Ramsey criticizes NFL QBs, including Josh Allen, Matt Ryan
Barnwell: Building the perfect 53-man NFL roster ... under the $177 million cap
49ers to sign RB Alfred Morris, Kyle Shanahan says
49ers RB Jerick McKinnon has calf muscle strain, MRI reveals
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Jalen Ramsey criticizes NFL QBs, including Josh Allen, Matt Ryan
Cano expected to return when Mariners face A's
Barnwell: Building the perfect 53-man NFL roster ... under the $177 million cap
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, Giants' Nick Hundley ejected after scuffle
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
Pedestrian killed in accident on NB Hwy 101 in Millbrae
School children drown in Nile River on their way to school
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Show More
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Emotional vigil held for 18-year-old Walnut Creek crash victim
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
Transgender candidate makes history with win in Vermont governor primary
'Game of Thrones' writer George R.R. Martin makes rare appearance in Redwood City
More News