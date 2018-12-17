Five Bay Area high school football teams claim state championships in their divisions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Football players at five Bay Area high schools returned to campus Monday as state champions.
In fact, it was a clean sweep over the weekend, five teams, and five championships.
The schools are Liberty of Brentwood, Wilcox of Santa Clara, Menlo-Atherton of Atherton, Lincoln of San Francisco, and McClymonds of Oakland.
The schools all captured titles in their respective divisions.
The victory for McClymonds was its third straight state title.