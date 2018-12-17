HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Five Bay Area high school football teams claim state championships in their divisions

EMBED </>More Videos

Football players at five Bay Area high schools returned to campus Monday as state champions. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Football players at five Bay Area high schools returned to campus Monday as state champions.

In fact, it was a clean sweep over the weekend, five teams, and five championships.

RELATED: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime

The schools are Liberty of Brentwood, Wilcox of Santa Clara, Menlo-Atherton of Atherton, Lincoln of San Francisco, and McClymonds of Oakland.

The schools all captured titles in their respective divisions.

The victory for McClymonds was its third straight state title.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolhigh school footballfootballhigh school sportsathletesstudentsOaklandSanta ClaraAthertonSan FranciscoBrentwood
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Tradition continues with annual 'Big Bone' game in SJ
Poor air quality cancels Bay Area high school football games
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
More high school football
SPORTS
49ers strike Gould in OT win over division rival Seahawks
Surfers brave monster Mavericks waves, despite no competition
Stanford RB Bryce Love won't play in Sun Bowl, cites NFL draft
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
More Sports
Top Stories
Surfers brave monster Mavericks waves, despite no competition
New California laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
Review shows warning system failed to alert residents of Camp Fire
Some Solo Driver Car Pool Lane Users Losing Access in Two Weeks
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
Before and after views of Camp Fire destruction in Paradise
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Show More
Sentencing postponed for Oakland man convicted of supporting ISIS
Ferry crash last month cost $325k in damage, coast guard officials estimate
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago searching for couple
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More News