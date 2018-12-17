Five Bay Area high school football teams claim state championships in their divisions

Football players at five Bay Area high schools returned to campus Monday as state champions.In fact, it was a clean sweep over the weekend, five teams, and five championships.The schools are Liberty of Brentwood, Wilcox of Santa Clara, Menlo-Atherton of Atherton, Lincoln of San Francisco, and McClymonds of Oakland.The schools all captured titles in their respective divisions.The victory for McClymonds was its third straight state title.