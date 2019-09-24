Sports

High school football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- A Florida high school football player is brain dead after collapsing during Friday night's game, according to the teen's mother.

After a group tackle, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch never stood back up. Paramedics rushed Welch to the hospital where doctors discovered a pre-existing brain condition that no one knew about.

They say Jacquez was born with arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM. It's an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain.

Marcia Nelson, his mother, was in the stands when it happened. She said in a press conference Monday that her son is brain dead and his collapse had nothing to do with the sport.

"I don't want anybody to be scared of sports," Nelson said. "It just happened to him at an early age, doing what he loved to do."

Nelson said the family is working on making her son an organ donor to seven people. According to WFTS, the family plans to take Jacquez off life support Monday night after an honor walk.

"I am content. This is not anything I could control," Nelson said calmly.

Nelson said Jacquez was a giving person and he would be proud that his organs will be used to save other lives. Nelson says football was his passion. He was also an older brother who served as a role model for his siblings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridahealthorgan donationsu.s. & worldhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Roof jumper was at SF General hospital minutes prior
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Spare the Air Alert issued for today
SJ residents say reckless driving leading to some close calls
Show More
Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials
Defense for Hillsborough heiress, boyfriend says wrong people are on trial
Bay Area marshes could help slow global warming
Santa Clara County launches program to help wage theft victims
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
More TOP STORIES News