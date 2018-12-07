Former Major League Baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car accident on Thursday night, a spokesperson for their Venezuelan team, Cardenales de Lara, confirmed.Valbuena was 33 and Castillo was 37.The crash occurred after Valbuena and Castillo left the University Stadium at Caracas after playing a game in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. Venezuelan authorities said their car went to the opposite side of the road while trying to avoid a sliding rock.The players were en route to the city of Barquisimeto, where they were planning to play against Bravos de Margarita on Friday.Castillo played in the majors from 2004 to 2008, with the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Houston Astros.Valbuena played 11 seasons in the majors, including his final two with the Los Angeles Angels, who released him in August. He also played with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros.