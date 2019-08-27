Former Giants carry on McCovey's legacy in San Francisco golf tournament

Just interviewed Barry Bonds and Dave Dravecky. The former @SFGiants are supporting the Willie McCovey Golf Classic this morning. They’re honoring his legacy of service, and having a little fun too pic.twitter.com/aD95EgcIW0 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Willie McCovey was on the hearts and minds of former Giants at the annual Willie McCovey Golf Tournament Tuesday, the first since the baseball legend's death.The proceeds from the tournament support the Junior Giants. It's the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund.Junior Giants is a free, non-competitive, coed baseball and softball program for kids ages 5-18. It was very important to McCovey. The program reaches more than 24,000 children."Well it's for the community so why wouldn't you want to be here," Barry Bonds said. "Mac has always had a passion for that, for the kids and the love of baseball.""I think it's really important with his name associated with it," Dave Dravecky said. "With the giant of the man that he was, and in our hearts still is. It's significant to carry this name on."The Junior Giants program also focuses on what the Giants believe are the four bases of character development: confidence, leadership, teamwork, and integrity.