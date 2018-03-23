ALDON SMITH

Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again

Former Raider and 49ers player Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested again in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former Raider and 49ers player Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested again in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 28-year-old allegedly violated a court order by contacting the victim in a March 3 domestic violence incident. SFPD issued a warrant and Smith turned himself in this morning.

Earlier this month, Smith pleaded not guilty to charges for an alleged attack on his fiancee.

San Francisco Police say Smith attacked his fiancee inside her Nob Hill apartment on March 3. He turned himself into authorities three days later.

The Raiders released Smith following reports of the alleged incident.

He hadn't played for the team since 2015.

