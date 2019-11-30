Sports

Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing: ESPN

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Free-agent wide receiver and former Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition he was stabbed, according to an ESPN report.

Pryor, who started 10 games as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in 2012-13, underwent surgery after he walked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Friday with stab wounds.

According to ESPN, Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at his apartment in Pittsburgh by an unidentified woman.

The woman was arrested by Pittsburgh Police and taken in custody, ESPN reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfloakland raidersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian and her dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Fremont, police say
AccuWeather forecast: Rainfall, gusty winds ahead
Caltrans: Rainfall prompts closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur
Bay Area shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
Bay Area most targeted by porch thieves, police warn ahead of Cyber Monday
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
South Bay residents brace for rainy weekend
Show More
Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Bay Area shoppers weigh in
Study cures 12-year-old's food allergies, researchers say
Cars hit with unknown projectiles on Highway 101
Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
More TOP STORIES News