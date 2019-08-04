Sports

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71

Former Raiders great Cliff Branch has died.

The wide receiver was known for his blazing speed, a trait that Al Davis cherished in his skilled players.

Branch was a part of the three Raiders teams that won Super Bowls.

He played 14 seasons, retiring after the 1985 season.

He still holds the team record for longest touchdown catch -- a 99 yard bomb from Jim Plunkett against the Washington Redskins in 1983.

He was selected to the pro bowl four times.

Branch was 71 years old.
