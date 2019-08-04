Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71

Former Raiders great Cliff Branch has died.The wide receiver was known for his blazing speed, a trait that Al Davis cherished in his skilled players.Branch was a part of the three Raiders teams that won Super Bowls.He played 14 seasons, retiring after the 1985 season.He still holds the team record for longest touchdown catch -- a 99 yard bomb from Jim Plunkett against the Washington Redskins in 1983.He was selected to the pro bowl four times.Branch was 71 years old.