Adonal Foyle, Bay Area athletes raise money children with 7th annual Swinging For Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament

By
ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Golden State Warrior Adonal Foyle's golf game is somewhere between that of Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley, but he uses golf as a driver for good.

That good is raising money for kids.

"Giving kids backpacks, going back to school. Making sure it's stuffed with all the essentials they need. It seems like such a simple thing but so much of what we do is to empower the next generation of young people," said Foyle.



Legendary Bay Area athletes like Vida Blue, Chris Mullin and Jeremy Newberry came out to support the cause.

"He's big on education and I like giving back to the kids. Education, you know when you have knowledge you have power man," said Blue.

Former teammate and Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Mullin has been wanting to come to this event for years but due to scheduling conflicts was unable to go until this year.



"We've always been supported throughout our careers by family, friends and coaches and all different type of people supported us. If you are in a position to give back, it's important you do so," said Mullin.

Money was raised to fund programs and initiatives for all of Kerosene Lamp Foundation into next year.

"I think a lot of people feel connected because they are making a difference. They are having a great time, they are golfing and having a great time. But more than that, it's the work you are doing in the community. You want to share that vision and the work with people and the more you do that the more encouraged they get and the more willing they are to participate and help," said Foyle.
