Former Golden State Warriors player, Adonal Foyle, says Kobe Bryant 'changed the game' of basketball

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Being a Kobe fan is one thing, but being an NBA player that is also a fan, there're lots of years of respect attached to that.We sat down with former Golden State Warriors player, Adonal Foyle to speak about retired NBA player Kobe Bryant. Inside Foyle's man-cave we saw a selective collection of NBA jerseys."I don't have a lot of jerseys in my house but Kobe was definitely one of the people I have on my wall. Also, Tim Duncan and Doug Nowitzki because I felt like in many ways they changed the game," said Foyle.Luz Peña: "How did Kobe Bryant change the game of basketball?"Adonal Foyle: "I think he changed basketball by making it more than a game. I think that when you look at the international reach of the game Kobe was a huge part of that. You end up on China and you want to speak the language and people are saying- 'Kobe, Kobe."After 13 years in the NBA, Foyle remembers how every time Kobe Bryant stepped on the court he automatically captured everyone's attention.Luz Peña: "Who was Kobe Bryant on the court?"Adonal Foyle: "Kobe was properly one of the fiercest competitors I've ever met. I mean, he remembers everything he studies the game. If you beat him he would come back three times as hard to beat you the next time."Foyle doesn't only remember Kobe Bryant as a 5 time NBA champion, but a poet."One of the things Kobe and I bonded over together when we did rookie transition together is that we didn't talk a lot about basketball, but poetry. We talked about his love of poetry and wanting to write more poems," Foyle added. "I went back and I read Kobe's poem 'Dear Basketball,' and there's a line that I just thought was so searing it says 'I never saw the end of the tunnel I only saw myself running out of one.' That is such a visceral image for anyone who plays sports and yet in the context of today is hunting."