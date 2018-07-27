SPORTS
espn

Freeland, Arenado help Rockies cool down A's 3-1

DENVER -- Kyle Freeland threw six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and the Colorado Rockies cooled off the Oakland Athletics with a 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Freeland (9-6) allowed five hits while striking out five, walking three and hitting a batter. Colorado's starting pitching is 6-0 with a 1.65 ERA at Coors Field in July.
Ian Desmond and Garrett Hampson also drove in runs for the Rockies, who have won 14 of 19 this month. Adam Ottavino threw a spotless ninth for his fourth save of the year. Usual-closer Wade Davis had pitched in Colorado's last two games.

Sean Manaea (9-7) allowed three runs on nine hits for the A's, who had their season high-tying, six-game winning streak snapped. It was Manaea's first loss since May 30.

The Rockies used small ball to take the lead against Manaea in the second. Noel Cuevas bunted aboard to start the inning and was later brought home on a squeeze bunt from Hampson.

Desmond made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the fifth but was thrown out trying to reach second. Arenado followed with his 26th home run of the season and 100th career homer at Coors Field.

Freeland managed to keep Oakland scoreless through six innings despite heavy traffic on the bases. The Denver native forced Matt Olson to line out to second to end a bases-loaded threat in the first, then induced a double play to get out of another bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

The A's finally got on the board as Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double off reliever Bryan Shaw in the seventh. They loaded the bases for the third time in the game in the eighth before Scott Oberg struck out Matt Chapman to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF David Dahl (broken foot) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. . LHP Mike Dunn (left shoulder joint inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.

OH, NO SHOW

RHP Seunghwan Oh, acquired by the Rockies in a trade with the Blue Jays on Thursday, was not available Friday because of travel issues.

HE'S BACK, BABY

The Rockies activated RHP German Marquez from the paternity list and optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Albuquerque. Marquez, who was in Venezuela for the birth of his son earlier in the week, will pitch in Sunday's series finale.

WE MEET AGAIN

Arenado and Chapman played together at El Toro High School in Southern California in 2009. Arenado was a highly touted shortstop in his senior year and Chapman was his backup.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (2-2, 5.46 ERA) allowed two runs in six innings in a win at Texas on Monday, only the second time in his last seven outings that he went six.

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 5.55) struggled in his first start since coming off the disabled list, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings in Sunday's loss in Arizona.

Related Video
Arenado belts one out to left
Arenado belts one out to left
Nolan Arenado crushes a solo shot to left field for his 26th homer of the season to extend Colorado's lead in the fifth inning.
Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbcolorado rockies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event
Lil' Wayne sends care package to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, son
A's ride six-game win streak into series with Rockies
Brewers' Josh Hader booed by Giants fans in first road game since Twitter controversy
More Sports
Top Stories
Carr Fire explodes over 48,000 acres, destroys 500 structures, continues to burn
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
Suspect in Santa Clara murder gives his version of events
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County
Show More
Remembering Nia Wilson through art
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
Yosemite Valley to remain closed due to Ferguson Fire
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Radio hosts suspended for calling Sikh official 'turban man'
More News