Super Bowl

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Here's a lookback at 49ers faithful celebrating Super Bowl victory in SF in 1985

By and Brandon Behle, Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida at the 55th Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be just the third team to ever appear in a Super Bowl in their home region. The other two were the the Los Angeles Rams who appeared in the 1980 Super Bowl in the Rose Bowl, and the San Francisco 49ers who appeared in the 1985 Super Bowl at the old Stanford Stadium.

When the red and gold won in 1985, it was their second win in three years---and the first time the Bay Area hosted a Super Bowl championship game at Stanford. The Niners won 38 to 16 against the Miami Dolphins.

49ers great Joe Montana was awarded the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

At the height of the evening, about 12,000 fans and supporters spilled onto the North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco.

San Francisco police used barricades to keep crowds off the street, but as ABC7's David Louie reported, some fans rode in cars with its tops down and others boarded Muni buses to show their enthusiasm.

In this edition of "From The Archive," we take a look back at the 49ers faithful celebrating their Super Bowl victory in San Francisco on January 20, 1985.

You can check out more episodes of "From The Archive" on the "ABC7 Bay Area" app on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnflsuper bowllookbackfootballfrom the archive
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
Officials fear Super Bowl could be next COVID super spreader
Stephen Curry recalls 1st meeting with Tom Brady
PA billionaire buys SpaceX flight; 1 seat up for grabs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
Man arrested after threatening shooting at SJ mall, police say
SFUSD parents vent frustrations amid continued school closures
Newsom announces mass vaccination sites in Oakland, LA
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Sierra snowpack lags despite recent big storms
Oakland Chinatown leaders plead for more police protection
Show More
SF sues its own school district to reopen classes
Calls for DoorDash misdirected to confused customer
East Bay family spreads joy through the power of plants
List of CVS pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines in CA
How to keep your student loan payment at $0
More TOP STORIES News